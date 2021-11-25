New CCTV at Waitangi keeps an eye on Hawke's Bay taonga

A pile of rubbish illegally dumped at Waitangi Regional Park before the installation of CCTV. Photo / Supplied

Nearly two months after installation, CCTV cameras at the Waitangi Regional Park have already been successful in discouraging rubbish dumping and other dodgy deeds.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council's team leader open spaces Russell Engelke said one would-be repeat offender was driven off after sighting the CCTV.

"The same vehicle connected to a car break-in at Pākōwhai Regional Park and, captured on CCTV camera, was later seen driving into the carpark at Waitangi Regional Park, looking up at the newly installed camera and immediately driving away," Engelke said.

He said the need for CCTV cameras in the park was identified as far back as June 2018 by the council in a document addressing the "Public Use of Rivers".

"The document identified the need for CCTV surveillance cameras in the carpark to reduce undesirable and unlawful behaviour including rubbish dumping, to aid police in their investigations and provide a safer community experience. "

Parts of Waitangi Regional Park have been used as an illegal dumping ground for years, but he said the cameras have already had a noticeable effect, ending the practice once and for all.

"There hasn't been any rubbish dumping since installation, whereas there was regular dumping before."

He said the three cameras were installed in the park on October 1.

Parts of Waitangi Regional Park are wāhi tapu and of cultural and historical significance to both Māori and Pākehā as one of the earliest sites of arrival for both and home to the Ātea a Rangi star compass.