Neonatal nurses row length of journey between Hawke’s Bay to Wellington care units for charity

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
A group of Hawke's Bay community members banded together to clock up over 600km on rowing machines in the name of neonatal care.

A group of nurses and Hawke’s Bay community members set an inspiring rowing goal for themselves, undertaking a symbolic journey faced by thousands of worried parents each year.

A harrowing 640km journey between Hawke’s Bay’s Special Baby Care Unit to Wellington Hospital’s Neonatal Care Unit is standard for some new parents of children suffering from life-threatening illnesses or developmental issues.

Nurse Emily Mains wanted people to realise that length was no easy feat, so she set up a unit fundraiser last weekend that saw everyone from cops to ambulance staff mount the rowing machine to reach that goal.

“I thought it might give us a small insight into how far these families have to go at such a stressful time. It’s just a drop in the ocean of any feeling they may have, but it’s about coming together and recognising that distance and how far away they are from family and friends.”

Hawke’s Bay clinical nurse manager of paediatric at the special care baby unit, Michelle Robertson, said all the kudos needed to go to Mains, who has been with the unit for about five years.

“It started off as an idea as to how she could do some fundraising, and it just grew, and she made it this great event.”

Mains saw that it was difficult to gain funding for much of what nurses deemed essential for the comfort and quality of care of babies and their families if it was outside the clinical realm.

“The rowing idea came from the fact that a lot of our babies go to Wellington and spend some time there. To support those families, we could row in a rowathon to raise money and row 640km, the distance from Hawke’s Bay to Wellington and back again.”

To achieve the feat, the group had to have 10 rowers sweating it out at The Armory gym in Hastings for at least four hours, with people coming and going throughout the period. Various other fundraising initiatives, such as sausage sizzles and raffles, were also offered on site.

“We had about 12 nursing staff, and then the fire brigade, ambulance, and police came as well,” Roberston said.

“Past family members came and did a couple of kilometres, and gym members got us as far as Waipukurau in their morning session before we took over. It was a real big community effort.”

Mains said by including items donated directly to the unit, the group would have raised just over $12,000, which was “way beyond” anything she could have imagined.

“It was to fundraise for whānau in the unit who have been there for a long time and for things that make their experience a little bit better. It will go towards developmental care aids, milk warmers and a painting or art piece to enhance the surroundings,” Robertson added.

“It’s about making it more welcoming for everybody.”

Robertson said it would be “lovely” if the event could be held again, and it would be a good challenge for more people to experience.

“It was an amazing day, so much better than I imagined it would be,” Mains said.

