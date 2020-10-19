Neighbours attempt to hose down Flaxmere house fire

Neighbours attempted to douse the flames of a house on fire in Flaxmere with garden hoses on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire in Tarbet Pl, Hastings, about 5.48pm on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman said the fire was located in a shed used as a sleepout alongside a house.

The spokeswoman said the structure fire was "well alight upon arrival" but eventually extinguished.

Neighbours attempted to fight flames of a Flaxmere house fire with hose pipes on Monday evening. Photo / Supplied

A video shared with Hawke's Bay Today shows neighbours attempting to fight the blaze with hose pipes.

One neighbour can be heard shouting, "We can't let it touch the trees", as the flames are blown towards another nearby house.

Firefighters and two fire trucks were at the scene for one hour and nine minutes.

The FENZ spokeswoman said the fire is not being investigated.