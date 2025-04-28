The Hawks are coming home to more than roost after beating Sal’s NBL leaders the Wellington Saints 87-75 on the road on Sunday.

Wani Swaka Lo Buluk in the Hawks’ win over NBL leaders Wellington Saints in Wellington on Sunday. Photo / Masanori Udagawa / Photowellington

The Big Barrel Hawks are now set to draw possibly their biggest home crowd of the season against Tauranga Whai at Rodney Green Arenas, Taradale, on Thursday night.

With Wani Swaka Lo Buluk scoring 24 points in his biggest effort since arriving from Australian champions Illawarra Hawks, the Hawks snuck back into the top six, recovering from an 88-80 loss to Franklin Bulls in front of a big Anzac Day crowd in Taradale.

The Hawks have a 6-5 win-loss record at the halfway stage, while the Whai have won five of their 10 games, and lost 90-95 to the Taranaki Airs at the weekend.