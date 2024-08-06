The National Waiata Māori Music Awards will be held on September 6.

The 17th National Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists have been announced, showcasing and celebrating a diverse mix of musicians in the Māori music industry, the event’s director says.

The announcement marked the beginning of Te Marama Pūoru Waiata Māori - Māori Music Month (August), ahead of the awards event on Friday, September 6 at the Toi Toi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Executive director Ellison Huata said the theme for the 2024 awards is “Toitū te Toiere” - a statement that emphasises the importance of preserving and protecting the messages within waiata.

“It is a call to ensure that our voices and the messages we convey through music remain undisturbed and continue to inspire and empower our people to decolonise their minds.

“Just as ‘Toitū te Tiriti’, ‘Toitū te Māori Mana Motuhake’ and ‘Toitū te reo’ have highlighted important themes in our journey towards cultural resurgence, ‘Toitū te Toiere’ reminds us of the significance of our music in carrying forward our stories, teachings, and aspirations,” Huata said in a statement.