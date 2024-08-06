The National Waiata Māori Music Awards will be held on September 6.
The 17th National Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists have been announced, showcasing and celebrating a diverse mix of musicians in the Māori music industry, the event’s director says.
The announcement marked the beginning of Te Marama Pūoru Waiata Māori - Māori Music Month (August), ahead of the awards event on Friday, September 6 at the Toi Toi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.
Executive director Ellison Huata said the theme for the 2024 awards is “Toitū te Toiere” - a statement that emphasises the importance of preserving and protecting the messages within waiata.
“It is a call to ensure that our voices and the messages we convey through music remain undisturbed and continue to inspire and empower our people to decolonise their minds.
“Just as ‘Toitū te Tiriti’, ‘Toitū te Māori Mana Motuhake’ and ‘Toitū te reo’ have highlighted important themes in our journey towards cultural resurgence, ‘Toitū te Toiere’ reminds us of the significance of our music in carrying forward our stories, teachings, and aspirations,” Huata said in a statement.
The depth and breadth of talent within the Māori music industry is evident in this year’s nominations, showcasing the richness and diversity of Māori music and its contribution to the cultural resurgence and storytelling of our people, Huata said in the statement.
“The National Waiata Māori Music Awards continue to be a platform for honouring and celebrating the excellence and creativity of Māori musicians, further solidifying their place in the music industry and in the hearts of the people.”
National Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists
Te Tohu o te Kaitito Waiata/Best Māori Songwriter
Mahina Lawrence
Coterie
Rei
Seth Haapu
Haanaa
Te Tohu Ataata Autaia/Best Music Video by a Māori Artist
Grove Roots - Toitū Te Tiriti
1 Drop Nation - Moment in Time
Coterie - Paradise
Aro - Tōtara
Rei - Toitū
Seth Haapu - Whai Ora
Te Tohu Kaipūoru Aratini Māori Autaia/Best Pop Album by a Māori Artist
Aro - He Rākau, He Ngārara
Anna Coddington - Te Whakamiha
Te Paea Seasons - Season
Te Tohu Kaipūoru Māori Noho Taone Autaia/Best Hip-hop & RnB Album by a Māori Artist
C33Y - Find Your Way
Diaz Grimm - Māui & the Sin
Te Paea Seasons - Seasons
Seth Haapu - Whai Ora
Te Tohu Kōpae Reo Māori Autaia/Best Te Reo Māori Album
Aro - He Rākau, He Ngārara
Mohi - Elements of Aroha
Anna Coddington - Te Whakamiha
Te Tohu Kōpaeroa Autaia/Best Māori Urban Roots Reggae Album
Come on Up - Fyah-brations
NLC - Journey
1 Drop Nation - Moment In Time
Te Tohu Manu Tioriori Tāne Autaia/Best Māori Male Solo Artist
Mohi
Rei
Seth Haapu
Hori Shaw
Shane Walker
Te Tohu Manu Tioriori Wahine Autaia/Best Māori Female Solo Artist