Tim Clayton claimed a silver medal at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin. Video / Rafaella Melo

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Napier’s Tim Clayton has secured a silver medal in the Alpine skiing advanced slalom at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, missing out on gold by just 0.1 of a second.

“It’s surreal. I’ve waited 24 years for this. I’m proud of it.”

Clayton, 31, delivered a strong performance finishing the race on Saturday in 34.860 seconds, but was narrowly beaten by Great Britain’s Stefan Nakoneczny, who clocked 34.760.

His medal was part of a successful final day for the New Zealand team, which claimed two golds, one silver, and a bronze.

Clayton, who also came in fourth in the advanced Giant Slalom final, was one of nine Kiwi athletes competing in the largest inclusive winter sports event in the world, featuring over 1500 athletes from 100 countries.