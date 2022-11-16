Pirimai Chippy owners Prue and Ian Hunter are finishing up after 15 years. Photo / Paul Taylor

The owners of a Napier fish and chip shop voted the best in New Zealand will hang up their aprons after 15 years in charge of Pirimai Chippy.

Pirimai Chippy will change ownership next Monday.

The store won an NZME readers’ poll earlier this year for New Zealand’s best fish and chip shop and is among the most popular takeaway stores in Hawke’s Bay.

Current owners Ian and Prue Hunter said they had loved their 15 years in charge of the shop but were ready for a long break and possible retirement.

“We have been so passionate about this place that it has been seven days a week really for 15 and a half years,” Prue said, of their decision to sell.

“It’s been a blast. We have absolutely loved it. The customers have just been fantastic.”

The store boasts almost 30 burgers on its menu as well as mouth-watering fish and chips and other goodies.

Prue said while customers had come to love their homemade products, the store had also prided itself on customer service over the years.

“We want people to feel cherished when they come into the store.

“Some people are pretty down and out and it’s just nice to have a chat and be acknowledged in life.”

She said getting to know all the staff who had worked at the store over the years had been a big highlight.

“The kids have kept us young - and some have come back to work for us and have wanted to after having children.”

Ian said they previously owned a motel on Kennedy Rd in Napier and bought Pirimai Chippy after selling that business.

He said it was initially only going to be for a year but it “has been our lives” ever since.

New owners John Osborne and partner Charlene Donald, who moved to Napier three years ago, will take over the shop next week.

Osborne said they “will try our best” to keep up the high reputation of the store and he was looking forward to taking on the operation.

“We have been looking for a really robust, strong business for a little while now and this is one of the best that we have seen.”