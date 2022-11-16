Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Napier’s Pirimai Chippy owners to hang up aprons after being named best in NZ

By
2 mins to read
Pirimai Chippy owners Prue and Ian Hunter are finishing up after 15 years. Photo / Paul Taylor

Pirimai Chippy owners Prue and Ian Hunter are finishing up after 15 years. Photo / Paul Taylor

The owners of a Napier fish and chip shop voted the best in New Zealand will hang up their aprons after 15 years in charge of Pirimai Chippy.

Pirimai Chippy will change ownership next Monday.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today