The New Zealand International Film Festival that finished last weekend is another great example of a fun way to engage with lifelong learning. Whether the films are about different cultures, different moments in time, different perspectives, ethical dilemmas, fantasy or imagination – all of them provide fuel for our brains to ponder. Other films we offer throughout the year – ArtBeats, National Theatre Live, the Metropolitan Opera and Sunday Cinema, provide a rich feast of visual experiences.

We try to engage with key cultural events throughout the year such as Chinese New Year, Waitangi, Diwali, Matariki, Nuit Blanche and Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, through providing easy ways to engage but also opportunities to go a little deeper – we too are on a learning journey in this space and adding more as time and resources allow. As a public-facing institution, we have not only the opportunity but also the responsibility to participate alongside the community to engage in these important moments throughout the year.

There are plenty of more “traditional” or formal learning opportunities at the museum. We have a small but dedicated team of educators who develop programmes for schools that support them to engage with Aotearoa/New Zealand’s history and, in particular, using the exhibitions and collections we hold to provide a unique education experience for students. With changing exhibitions and schools wanting a particular subject matter or lens, our educators are continually developing new programmes to meet this demand. We also offer exhibition tours, public talks, and a lecture series in collaboration with the Eastern Institute of Technology.

Perhaps the most well-known learning experience we provide is exhibitions – these require varying levels of research depending on the subject matter, the length of display, and the primary outcome for each display. Research isn’t always being nose deep in books or archival material but can also include talking with or interviewing experts or those who have experienced events – in some cases it is mostly in the talking to others, such as Pūrakau o te whenua, where local knowledge holders are telling their stories of the land.

Whether it is youngsters coming in and engaging in some of the various activities throughout the museum, school groups participating in education programmes, adults learning about the history of Te Matau-a-Māui/Hawke’s Bay or immersing in the beauty and wonder of artworks on display – there truly is something for everyone.

Throughout September, Project Prima Volta is providing free 30-minute lunchtime concerts on Thursdays at 12.15pm in the MTG Century Theatre – a great way to be inspired and at the same time support emerging singers. With Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori/Māori Language Week starting on September 16 there’s an opportunity to dig a little deeper or, if you’re a fluent speaker, to help someone who is starting on their journey.