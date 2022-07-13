Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Napier viewing platform temporarily closed over damage

Damage to the platform. Photo / Carmel Gardner

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Marine Parade's viewing platform has been closed temporarily after damage was discovered along the Napier attraction.

Large swells pounded the platform on Tuesday, which is believed to have caused the minor damages to the platform which were discovered on Wednesday.

A picture shared on social media shows a large concrete block protruding from the structure.

Napier City Council workers temporarily closed the platform on Wednesday afternoon.

Big swells batter the viewing platform on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor
It is understood the move is a precautionary matter while staff complete a full assessment.

Council has been contacted for further details.