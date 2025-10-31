There will also be a good line-up of races before fireworks begin at 8.30pm.

“We have found over the last few years having a display has been a good thing for the people of Napier, turning up and watching that instead of letting them off themselves in the backyard.”

O’Brien said they spent up to an estimated $10,000 on the display, which in past years had attracted about 4000 to 5000 people.

“We have the fireworks halfway through the show ... and anyone with little kids that have come for the fireworks can head off home and it splits our traffic by the end of the night.”

For those setting off home displays, Fire and Emergency New Zealand national manager of community readiness and recovery Adrian Nacey said people should be vigilant, particularly with the recent high winds in parts of the country.

“While there has been a fair bit of rain around across parts of the country, things do dry out quickly at this time of year and as we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, the current conditions will certainly enable fires to spread and get out of control very fast.”

For four days from November 2 to Guy Fawkes Day on November 5, retail sales of fireworks are permitted to those aged 18 or older.

People will be able to buy fireworks or attend public displays.

Nacey encouraged people to attend public fireworks displays instead of lighting their own.

“Do not light fireworks if it is windy, and make sure you have a safe set-up when lighting your fireworks.

“Light them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

He also advised to seek landowner permission, make sure fireworks are pointed at the sky, keep pets inside and let neighbours know.

“Lastly, dispose of your fireworks safely and soak them in water before you throw them out.”

“Causing or allowing a fire to get out of control and spread to vegetation or property is an offence that can carry significant penalties.

“Many public spaces have fireworks bans in place – this includes most council-managed parks and beaches.”

He said it was also important that people do not stockpile fireworks for use over the summer months.

“This is when the weather is much hotter, windier, and drier, and the fire risk is much higher.”

