Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Meeanee Speedway to kick off Hawke’s Bay fireworks events, firefighters warn vigilance

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Public fireworks displays are planned for Napier and Havelock North.

Public fireworks displays are planned for Napier and Havelock North.

The pending fireworks season has sparked a warning from firefighters to stay away from backyard pyrotechnics.

It comes on the eve of Meeanee Speedway’s HRPP Fireworks Night on Saturday and Havelock North Primary School’s main fundraising event Nexia Blast in the Park on November 7.

Meeanee Speedway club president Regan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save