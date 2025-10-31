Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

New state highway, homeless shelter, shingle business: Where Hawke’s Bay’s new councillors want to make a difference

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
6 mins to read

Hawke's Bay's five council chambers have newly elected councillors at their tables from this week.

Hawke's Bay's five council chambers have newly elected councillors at their tables from this week.

As the region’s 22 newly elected councillors are sworn in, we asked them to highlight a key issue and share how they plan to address it.

HASTINGS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Havelock North General Ward

Steve Gibson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One of the biggest challenges is the cost of living and the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save