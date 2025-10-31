One of the biggest challenges is the cost of living and the rapid rise in rates. People are struggling to afford a place to live and keep up with council charges. My approach is simple, focus the council on its core responsibilities, stop unnecessary spending, and bring a more business-like, practical approach to decision-making.

Yvonne Lorkin

The increasing number of rough sleepers. I’ve witnessed unhoused people attempting to sleep inside the Hospital’s Emergency Dept, because it’s the only warm place they can find. Yet there’s inevitably tension between them, hospital staff, security and police. We need a night shelter, somewhere with a few beds that’s warm, dry, with a shower and toilet facilities. I’ll find a way for the council to collaborate with organisations to make this happen to help make our streets and Emergency Dept safer spaces.

Nick Ratcliffe

One core problem is low wages, which in turn exacerbates other problems like health and housing. My Community Wealth Building plan will equip more workers to meet the rising costs of living head-on, and enjoy the kind of good life that we wish for everyone in Aotearoa.

Derek Nowell-Usticke (Mohaka)

One of the ideas I campaigned on was talking to the Rangitikei District Council and if they agree, petition NZTA to get State Highway status for the Napier-Taihape Rd. This has been promised in the past, but never implemented.

Siiam Daniel (Takitimu Māori)

One of the biggest challenges is the trust gap between the council and our communities. Too often, whānau feel decisions are made for them rather than with them. We need to rebuild these relationships, be visible in our communities, listen to people’s concerns, and bring those voices into council decisions.

Elisha Milmine (Kahurānaki)

One of the key challenges is attracting and retaining people, whether it’s families looking for a great place to live, businesses seeking to grow, or visitors, potential long-term residents. While we have the foundations for success - fertile land, a supportive economy, and a healthy environment, we need to do more to showcase our region as a place of opportunity and belonging.

HAWKE’S BAY REGIONAL COUNCIL

Tony Kuklinski (Tamatea/ Central Hawke’s Bay)

In CHB, the continual buildup of shingle in our rivers is a problem. This means residents don’t have their full 1:100-year flood protection. It has been building up over many decades. Most of it comes from alpine slips on Crown land. We need to see the shingle as a resource that should be extracted, graded and stored to await the appropriate market. The regional council should create a business out of extracting shingle.

Conrad Waitoa (Heretaunga/ Hastings)

Community wellbeing. Many families are still recovering from the social, emotional, and financial impacts of recent events. We must rebuild not just infrastructure but also people’s confidence and connection to this place we call home. One of my focus areas is restoring confidence in the regional council, ensuring our decisions genuinely reflect the needs and aspirations of our communities.

Louise Parsons

Cyclone recovery and future protection are why I stood. What has held this council back is the council itself. Governance with no direction or accountability has been the biggest problem and is an area my background can be useful to help drive change. That is why I put my hat in the ring for chair or deputy, something I will aspire to in time. That aside, already I have seen our new chair, deputy chair and fellow councillors displaying a huge appetite for change. I have been very vocal and critical, it is time to put my money where my mouth is, pull my sleeves up and be part of a team, driven to reach outcomes we desperately want for our region.

NAPIER CITY COUNCIL

The new Napier City Council.

Roger Brownlie (Ahuriri)

One key challenge is improving transparency and communication between the council and the community. As a new councillor, my focus is on listening, learning, and understanding our city’s needs first so we can make well-informed decisions that build trust and help future-proof Napier.

Te Kira Lawrence (Napier Central)

I’ve only just started in the role, so I’m not prepared to give a simplistic answer to what’s often a complex question. Right now, my focus is on getting a good understanding of the issues across the board so I can make informed, balanced decisions for our community.

Craig Morley

I can’t make decisions or changes on my own. I’m part of a team that will discuss and vote on decisions that set the community in the right direction and make sure those decisions are affordable. I made no promises or pledges during my campaign for that reason. Council work is a team effort.

Whare Issac-Sharland

I hope to be part of a team that helps build a stronger, fairer, and thriving Napier. This means working together to protect our water, ensuring it remains clean and safe, as well as strengthening infrastructure (climate resilience and housing). It also means honouring whānau, hapū, and iwi partnerships through Te Tiriti o Waitangi, ensuring our city remains sustainable, future-ready, and recognised as an environmental and educational powerhouse. By realising the potential of our Ahuriri–Napier taonga, we can ensure our mokopuna inherit a fit-for-purpose, thriving city.

WAIROA DISTRICT COUNCIL

The new Wairoa District Council.

Trevor Waikawa

How councils connect with communities. Our voter turnout was about 56%, which shows just over half of our people are engaging with council. Although this is great, it still means a small group is helping make decisions that impact us all. I want to help council lift its game when it comes to engagement and transparency so people feel informed, heard, and part of the kōrero. Real change happens when our communities are leading the mahi.

CENTRAL HAWKE’S BAY DISTRICT COUNCIL

