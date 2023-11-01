Napier Urban Farmers Market set to mark 20-year anniversary with big Saturday market celebration. Photo / John Miles

This November Napier Urban Farmers’ Market will mark two decades of championing local produce and fostering a sense of community, with a big market celebration.

The farmers’ market found in Napier’s city centre every Saturday came from humble beginnings, starting out in a Tennyson St carpark, and has become a staple, attracting locals and visitors alike.

No longer in a carpark, the market currently calls Clive Square home and while operating under the umbrella of the Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ markets, the Napier Urban Farmers’ Market is the little urban market in the heart of Napier City.

Napier Urban Farmers’ Market manager Loren Crossan says the Saturday morning market is made up of a devoted and passionate group of stallholders that fluctuates seasonally, with locally grown produce and artisan goods.

“The stallholders’ dedication and the loyalty of their regular customers have contributed to the success of the market, and the 20-year milestone is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our community of growers, producers, and customers,” she says.

Crossan says, “We’ve created a space where people can connect with the roots of their food and appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating genuine artisanal products.

“This anniversary celebration is a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported us on this incredible journey.”

Over the years many stallholders have come and gone from the market for varying reasons, with a few like JJ’s Organics, The Bacons Sandwich Co, Bay Blueberries, Sweet as Cupcakes, Chopmate and Yeast Coast Baking Co. being the dedicated backbone of the market, returning for many years.

One long-standing stallholder, Judy Moss, partner of JJ’s, who has been a stallholder since 2010, says, “It’s truly special to be a part of this incredible community of dedicated local growers and artisans.”

She says, “Building relationships with our loyal customers, who come out to support us every Saturday, has been a rewarding journey.”

In honour of the significant milestone, the Napier Urban Farmers’ Market invites everyone to celebrate with them at a festive market being held on the morning of November 25 at Clive Square.

To make this celebration even better, Crossan said, “We’re teaming up with Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market stalls. Together, we’ll showcase the best of both markets and make this day extra special for you.”

The market is set to be a buzz with live music, food, kids’ activities, and prizes to be won. Organisers want locals and visitors to be “a part of this joyful occasion” and celebrate the 20 remarkable years of the Napier Urban Farmers’ Market.

Event information