A panel discussion, hosted by Tararua District councillor Scott Gilmore, included tips and hints on the application process from representatives of the Eastern and Central Community Trust, Central Energy Trust and the Department of Internal Affairs.

Scott queried the importance of building relationships between groups/individuals needing funding and the providers.

Neil Attapatu from Eastern and Central says those relationships are important at a larger grant level, explaining that smaller grants, up to $10,000 a year don’t have the same need for relationship-building.

“We try ... to make small grants really easy to apply to.”

Ruma Karaitiana, from Central Energy Trust, agrees on the importance with larger funds, citing the “fabulous relationship” they have with Bush Multisport, which he anticipates will have an ongoing need for funding.

He says it’s more important to build a relationship when dealing with large funds, for example $500,000, than with smaller funds.

When it comes to applying for funding, each group needs to understand what the priorities are for each organisation they are applying to and the areas they cover, as for instance Central Energy Trust only covers certain areas of the Tararua District.

The discussion went on further to look at myths or misconceptions around applying for funding and it was emphasised that if there were questions or concerns about the forms, those applying could phone the organisation and talk it through.

Issues around how much information to include in applications were also discussed with general advice being to stick to key points in the application and include material such as a booklet if necessary.

As explained by the panel, most applications go through review processes and if further information is needed the organisation would go back to the applicant and ask for that information.

Jeremy Corroenne, from Internal Affairs, explains that those reviewing the applications would ask themselves how the request aligns with their priorities.

“If you [were] committee members assessing the request, what would you ask yourself and does this information jump out?”

Another point emphasised in the discussion was how sustainable the project or organisation applying is.

“When we grant funding to organisations, we see that as an investment,” Neil says.

It was also explained by the panel that if an organisation fails to get through in one funding round, there may be different reasons for it.

Neil explains that one might be that the project or group doesn’t align with the trust’s priorities, or that they might be oversubscribed.

Ruma adds that those applying can ask for a debrief, but also notes that while a specific project might not fit the criteria, there “may still be other things that could”.















