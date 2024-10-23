The council said it had high-definition footage, captured from multiple angles, of the manoeuvre.

Following a thorough investigation and based on the nature and severity of the incident, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Harbourmaster’s Office made the decision to pursue prosecution.

Asked the date of the incident and the name of the ship, the harbourmaster’s office said the incident happened in daylight hours in the third quarter of last year.

With the matter before the court, the summary of facts and footage was not available for publication, council said.

There have been warnings in the past about the dangers operators of small boats face near the entrance of the busy port.

The Port of Napier averages upwards of 10 ships in and out of its berths each week.

The act allows for an individual to be jailed for up to 12 months or fined up to $10,000, and elsewhere similar charges have been considered in the past.



