Napier Port incident: Boat with man and two kids aboard crossed path of 51,000 tonne container ship, leading to rare prosecution

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
A recreational boat skipper is being prosecuted for dangerous boating activity involving a commercial ship about to enter Port of Napier.

Port of Napier on a busy day last year, with a cruise liner backing into the berths and a container ship at dock. Photo / NZME
The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is undertaking the rare prosecution of the man under Section 65 of the Maritime Transport Act.

It follows an incident last year in which a 5.8-metre aluminium boat with two children on board crossed directly in front of an incoming 294-metre, 51,000 tonne container ship.

Council compliance staff say the “reckless” action put the man and the children at significant risk, with the potential for loss of life, environmental harm and property damage.

The council said it had high-definition footage, captured from multiple angles, of the manoeuvre.

Following a thorough investigation and based on the nature and severity of the incident, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Harbourmaster’s Office made the decision to pursue prosecution.

Asked the date of the incident and the name of the ship, the harbourmaster’s office said the incident happened in daylight hours in the third quarter of last year.

With the matter before the court, the summary of facts and footage was not available for publication, council said.

There have been warnings in the past about the dangers operators of small boats face near the entrance of the busy port.

The Port of Napier averages upwards of 10 ships in and out of its berths each week.

The act allows for an individual to be jailed for up to 12 months or fined up to $10,000, and elsewhere similar charges have been considered in the past.


