A recreational boat skipper is being prosecuted for dangerous boating activity involving a commercial ship about to enter Port of Napier.
The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is undertaking the rare prosecution of the man under Section 65 of the Maritime Transport Act.
It follows an incident last year in which a 5.8-metre aluminium boat with two children on board crossed directly in front of an incoming 294-metre, 51,000 tonne container ship.
Council compliance staff say the “reckless” action put the man and the children at significant risk, with the potential for loss of life, environmental harm and property damage.