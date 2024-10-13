One fire truck from Napier arrived at the scene at 3.14pm, and the fire was under control by 3.29pm and extinguished by 4pm.

“When we got there we found one single truck on fire outside on the road - it was a six-wheeler truck.”

The truck belonged to an owner-driver contracted to ACM Metal Supply Hawke’s Bay an Aggregate Cartage and Supply company.

McAleese told Stuff the truck driver, who lives one street over from her in Napier, was on his way home when he saw smoke coming out the back of the cab.

The fire takes hold in a truck on Lowry Tce. Photo / Margie McAleese

She said the vehicle’s brakes locked up right outside the driveway to their AirBnb, with the guests’ car in the driveway heating up as her husband tried to put out the flames.

McAleese said it was thought a tyre blew during the fire, with an explosion that sent a plume of flame and smoke out.

The explosion was heard several streets over.

Police were requested to help organise a heavy tow.