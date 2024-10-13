Video shows two Napier residents flinching as they are narrowly missed by flying debris after a truck caught on fire and then exploded on the side of the road near their property.
When the explosion rang out on Saturday Margie McAleese’s husband was using a garden hose to stop the extreme heat and flames from melting a vehicle in their Lowry St driveway.
Meanwhile, she was rushing to close the front gates, as her home CCTV captured the frightening incident.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire on Lowry Tce about 3.10pm had triggered several calls from concerned residents in the Marewa area.