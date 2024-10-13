Advertisement
Napier truck fire: Two duck for cover as explosion on street sends flames and debris towards property

Witnesses say they think a tyre blew during the fire, with an explosion that sent a plume of flame and smoke out. Video / Margie McAleese

Video shows two Napier residents flinching as they are narrowly missed by flying debris after a truck caught on fire and then exploded on the side of the road near their property.

When the explosion rang out on Saturday Margie McAleese’s husband was using a garden hose to stop the extreme heat and flames from melting a vehicle in their Lowry St driveway.

Meanwhile, she was rushing to close the front gates, as her home CCTV captured the frightening incident.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire on Lowry Tce about 3.10pm had triggered several calls from concerned residents in the Marewa area.

The burnt out shell of a truck that caught on fire and exploded on the weekend. Photo / Margie McAleese
One fire truck from Napier arrived at the scene at 3.14pm, and the fire was under control by 3.29pm and extinguished by 4pm.

“When we got there we found one single truck on fire outside on the road - it was a six-wheeler truck.”

The truck belonged to an owner-driver contracted to ACM Metal Supply Hawke’s Bay an Aggregate Cartage and Supply company.

McAleese told Stuff the truck driver, who lives one street over from her in Napier, was on his way home when he saw smoke coming out the back of the cab.

The fire takes hold in a truck on Lowry Tce. Photo / Margie McAleese
She said the vehicle’s brakes locked up right outside the driveway to their AirBnb, with the guests’ car in the driveway heating up as her husband tried to put out the flames.

McAleese said it was thought a tyre blew during the fire, with an explosion that sent a plume of flame and smoke out.

The explosion was heard several streets over.

Police were requested to help organise a heavy tow.

