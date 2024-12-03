40,000 chickens with bird flu to be culled on Otago egg farm, weather conditions hinder search for three missing climbers and health care workers on strike. Video / NZ Herald

Passengers flying from Napier to Wellington may face disruptions as Air New Zealand cuts 2% of its domestic flight schedule.

The cuts, affecting off-peak flights, begin February 17 and continue until June 29, 2025.

Air NZ will contact affected passengers directly with information on changes to their travel.

Passengers planning on flying from Napier to Wellington may face disruption next year as the airline cuts back on its domestic flight schedule.

The airline is finalising which flights will be cut, but said today about 2% of its schedule would be affected between February and June next year.

In October, it also announced cuts to some routes. Air New Zealand has faced flak for high fares, especially to the regions, and while reduced capacity typically leads to higher prices, it says this is not the aim of the latest cuts.

In a statement to Hawke’s Bay Today, an Air NZ spokeswoman said that the removal of routes from Napier and Wellington and vice versa would apply only to off-peak flights.