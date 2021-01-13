Napier Tech bands looking for talent

Napier Tech Band and the Junior Band performing a joint item at the Salvation Army Citadel.

Looking for a new challenge for 2021? How about joining the Napier Tech Band?

"We would love to start off the new year with some fresh faces," says band co-chairwoman Teresa Cuthbert.

Teresa is encouraging people who may not have touched their instrument for a while.

"Dust it off and come along on a Tuesday evening and just give it a go. We are looking for woodwind, brass or percussion players of any age."

The Napier Tech Band currently has musicians aged between 12-87 years and the Junior Band from 9-17 years of age and will be starting back on Tuesday, January 26.

"I joined the band three years ago after a 25-year break and even though I could only play for 10 minutes at a time at first, I enjoyed the friendly atmosphere at band practises and kept going. Now I play first clarinet and have formed the Junior Band for students," Teresa says.

Both bands perform regularly to a wide variety of audiences including at Anzac services, on Mother's Day, carolling around local streets and the Junior Band goes busking on Emerson St.

"This year the Tech Band will also be preparing pieces to perform in the NZ Concert Band Festival held in Napier."

■ Napier Tech and Junior Bands meet on Tuesday evenings (Junior Band 6pm-6.45pm and Tech Band 7pm-9pm) at the band room in Whitmore Park, Barker St, Napier. For more information or to join the band, contact Teresa Cuthbert 021 023 95310 / tcuthbert@napiercentral.school.nz or visit https://www.napiertechband.org/