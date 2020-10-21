Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Napier-Taupō Road risks under spotlight ahead of long weekend

5 minutes to read

Police Eastern District road policing manager inspector, Matt Broderick, said motorists can expect a high police presence on SH5 over Labour Weekend. Photo / File

NZ Herald

Police and highways managers Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency are appealing for special care on the Napier-Taupō Road this holiday weekend, with the 125km stretch recording its highest annual road toll in more than a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.