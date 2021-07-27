Napier-Taupō Rd RSE crash: Further remand for van driver

One dead, 10 injured after van collides with truck on SH5, Tarawera

The driver of a van in a crash that left one man dead and injured nine other passengers in the vehicle has been excused the requirement to make pleas while his defence studies a police crash report.

Appearing in Napier District Court today was Nicholas Timothy Yorke, 20, relating to the crash which happened on October 19 last year at Tarawera, on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.

Facing one charge of careless use of a motor vehicle causing death and nine charges of careless use of a vehicle causing injury, his first appearance in court relating to the crash was on March 25.

Seeking a further remand for the taking of pleas, new defence counsel Nicola Graham told Judge Mina Wharepouri today the police serious crash investigation report had only been received by the defence since the last court appearance and was now with an Auckland specialist conducting a review on behalf of the defence.

Emergency services at the Tarawera crash scene nine months ago. Photo / File

If pleas had to be made today they would be "not guilty", she said, the judge telling Yorke the pleas would be taken as "deemed" not guilty, without prejudice to the case.

Yorke was remanded at large to appear in the court next on September 10.

The crash happened mid-morning on a Monday when a van load of horticultural seasonal workers was being driven from Hawke's Bay to Taupō for a break, when the vehicle was in collision with a wine tanker also travelling towards Taupō.