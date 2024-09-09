Stephen Smith with his new award presented last Tuesday in Wairoa for 50 years' service to the Order of St John in New Zealand.
A paramedic who helped retrieve a wounded police officer during the 2009 Napier siege and also helped rescue a solo yachtsman in 2011 has been recognised for 50 years of service and bravery.
A new Ultra Long Service Medal of the Order for 50 years’ service was presented to Wairoa Fire Station paramedic and Mahia station volunteer paramedic Stephen Smith during an Order of St John ceremony in Wairoa last week.
Guests and family heard how Smith had already received two awards for bravery when he served as a Hastings operations team leader and later a Napier watch manager and Hawke’s Bay district operations manager.
One of the presenters and member of the regional trust board and a member of the order, Tony Ludlow, said Smith was a top-notch paramedic.
Smith then moved to Hawke’s Bay after a stint in Dunedin.
In Napier, the advanced paramedic assisted a wounded police officer in May 2009 after Napier man Jan Molenaar fired on police executing a search warrant. Molenaar killed Senior Constable Len Snee, seriously injured Senior Constables Bruce Miller and Grant Diver and a neighbour trying to help police. .
In his citation for Smith’s long-service gold medal and serving with distinction, Jeremy Gooders, district operations manager and officer of the order, said another officer was also wounded and yet to be assessed.
The police commander asked Smith to assist with the retrieval of that stricken officer.
By the time the helicopter landed at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, it had only 20 minutes of fuel remaining.
This rescue led to Smith, pilot Dean Herrick and winch man Geoffrey Taylor being awarded the Royal Humane Society silver medal for bravery.
After the awards presentation at Wairoa Fire Station, Smith said: “You do not work for an organisation for 50 years without acknowledging the fact that you are working with like-minded people who feel the same as you.”
“To my colleagues thank you for your support … certainly the people I have worked with have helped me get to where I am now.”
Other awards presented last Tuesday included five years of service to Carla Mugridge, a Wairoa station emergency medical assistant.
The Service Medal of the Order for St John members who have undertaken 10 years of satisfactory service was presented to Mahia station volunteer first responder and Wairoa station emergency medical assistant Fi Pitman.