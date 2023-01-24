The shop has been targeted in a ram raid for the second time this week. Photo / NZME

A sword and gift shop in Napier CBD has been ram raided for the second time in three days.

King of Swords on Emerson St, a niche gift store which stocks knives and swords among a wide variety of other items, was smashed into early on Wednesday, with police called about 4.30am.

It marked the second ram raid in just three days at the store following a similar incident on Monday morning involving a group of youths.

A King of Swords representative declined to comment about the spate of thefts.

King of Swords in Napier following the first ram raid on Monday. Photo / NZME

A police spokesperson said a vehicle was used to gain entry to the premises during the latest incident.

“The offenders appear to have fled the scene in a second vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing to determine what was taken and to locate the offenders.”

It is also the fourth reported ram raid in two weeks across Napier following similar incidents at Cosmic vape store on Emerson St on January 11 and Ahuriri Corner Store on January 18.

In May 2019, the King of Swords shop was targeted during another ram raid, which also caused extensive damage. A teenager was later arrested over that incident.