King of Swords shop in Napier CBD was badly damaged in the ram raid. Photo / NZME

A shop in Napier’s CBD was ram raided during the early hours of Monday, the third offence of a similar nature in the city in two weeks.

King of Swords on Emerson St, a niche gift store which stocks knives and swords among a wide variety of other items, was smashed into early on Monday, with police called about 3.10am.

It follows similar ram raids at Cosmic vape store on Emerson St on January 11 and Ahuriri Corner Store on January 18.

A police spokeswoman said youths had allegedly forced their way into the Emerson St premises.

“A vehicle is reported to have been used to gain entry to the store.

“A group of youths are reported to have got out of the vehicle and entered the store.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing to identify and locate the offenders and what was taken from the store.”

Extensive damage to the front entrance of the store was visible on Monday morning, as police remained at the scene investigating.

There is a bollard outside the store.

A representative at the store declined to comment when contacted by Hawke’s Bay Today about the incident.