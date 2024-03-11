Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier RSA could leave national body amid ‘disharmony’ claim

By
4 mins to read
Christopher Luxon holds post-Cabinet press conference.

Napier RSA is considering withdrawing its membership and leaving the national body, the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RNZRSA), due in part to fallout from an article published last year.

The national body

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today