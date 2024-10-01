Advertisement
Napier room with a view: Pop-up shelter on the Marine Parade beach

Doug Laing
MetService Severe Weather Warning: October 1st - 3rd. Video / Metservice

It has a single room, with an open-air ocean view, but it will be no-more, say Napier City Council.

The problem is the low-ceiling beach shelter which has taken-shape on the beach off Marine Parade, between the Pacific Surf Life Saving Club and the Port of Napier, breaches bylaws and must go.

Napier City Council were on Tuesday afternoon arranging for the removal of a solidly-built shelter which has appeared on the beach.

A council spokesman said on Tuesday staff were “working through a process” to have the structure removed, as it “contravenes our bylaw.”

The council has previously ordered the removal of beach shelters it says breach bylaws and are unsafe.

The shelter which has taken shape on the beach on Napier’s seafront,, but being removed because the Napier City Council says it breaches bylaws. Photo / Doug Laing.
The structure, the bigger of two on the beach towards the Port of Napier end, is built from logs and other driftwood from the beach, with braces secured by screws, and cover on three sides and the roof to leave open an ocean view from the front.

Observers say it has been has been “taking shape” over the last week to 10 days on the brow of the beach for several days, out from the carpark between the Pacific Surf Life Saving Club and the port.

Bracing has been screwed to the poles to steady the shelter. Photo / Doug Laing
When Hawke’s Bay Today called on Tuesday morning, no one was at the shelter, with no sign that it had been occupied overnight, although one curious observer wondered if the normal rules of morning check-out had applied.

Another said it appeared to have been used by a family fishing at the weekend.


The bylaws say “no person must place any equipment, stall, fence, barrier or other temporary or permanent structure on any reserve or sportsground without the written permission of the council.”

