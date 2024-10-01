It has a single room, with an open-air ocean view, but it will be no-more, say Napier City Council.

The problem is the low-ceiling beach shelter which has taken-shape on the beach off Marine Parade, between the Pacific Surf Life Saving Club and the Port of Napier, breaches bylaws and must go.

Napier City Council were on Tuesday afternoon arranging for the removal of a solidly-built shelter which has appeared on the beach.

A council spokesman said on Tuesday staff were “working through a process” to have the structure removed, as it “contravenes our bylaw.”

The council has previously ordered the removal of beach shelters it says breach bylaws and are unsafe.