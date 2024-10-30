Parklands resident Kelvin Shaw outside the dusty development site. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine
A Napier subdivision project has received backlash from neighbouring residents, who say more needs to be done to prevent dust from being whipped into clouds and causing potential health hazards.
Parklands resident Kelvin Shaw went for a morning walk with his dog during last Friday’s windy public holiday and wasshocked by the amount of dust blowing into the air at a subdivision site off Orotu Drive in Poraiti.
About 92,000 cubic metres of silt from Cyclone Gabrielle has been transported to the site to date, which is being used as groundworks for future housing (and to create new rugby fields nearby).
Hundreds of existing homes are located near the council-owned development site to expand Parklands Residential Estate, and Shaw said it was the worst he’d seen in terms of dust blowing on to nearby homes.
“It was like the Sahara desert, but instead of sand it was silt,” he claimed.
Shaw said he was concerned about the flow-on health impact for nearby residents possibly breathing in silt dust, including the potential of silicosis.
“ESR’s investigations have determined the likelihood of long-term public health impacts following silt and dust exposure is deemed low,” the study found.
“Communities concerned about crystalline silica in silt and the risk of silicosis can be reassured that silt contains no more crystalline silica than normal garden soil and less than most beach sand.”
However, Lincoln University associate professor Peter Almond, from the soil and physical sciences department, told Hawke’s Bay Today cyclone silt could pose a health risk if it became airborne and was inhaled.
He said the way to mitigate that risk was by keeping the silt wet or covered, so it could not be blown around as dust.
“It’s silica-dominated and it can produce silicosis,” he said, earlier this year.
“If people breathe it into their lungs, it gets lodged there and causes irritation and ... can cause lung problems and breathing problems. It’s not benign stuff.”
Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.