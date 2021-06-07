Napier Repertory Players call for auditions

Destruction following the 9/11 attack.

Napier Repertory Players' 2021 studio production is a one-act play called And The Giants Fell, written by Todd Ford and directed by Anne Corney.

Auditions for this production will be held this Sunday, June 13 at 2pm at the Little Theatre, 76 McGrath St, Napier.

And the Giants Fell examines the events leading up to the 9/11 tragedy in New York in 2001 and our reaction to the events.

Through four sections, we examine the thoughts and reactions of the participants and victims of the historic event.

Anne requires a cast of two men, three women and two children. The two men and three women will play multiple roles. The gender of the children can be either boy or girl. Their age range is from 10 to 14 years. However, Anne would certainly consider an older child who looked younger or a younger child who had the maturity to deal with the theme of the play.

There are two families, each to be made up of a mother, father and child. One family to have olive complexion and dark hair to represent the terrorist and his family. The second family to have fairer skin and hair colouring to represent the American family.

Napier Repertory's studio production performance dates will be from August 10-21. As the play will also be entered into Theatre New Zealand's TheatreFest, cast and crew will need to be available on the following dates:

The Hawke's Bay TheatreFest will be held at the Little Theatre, Napier on August 14 and 15.

Upper North Island Regional TheatreFest will be held in Taupo on August 28 and 29.

The performance is to be confirmed but actors must be available.

National Final TheatreFest to be held in Wellington from September 17 to 19. The performance is to be confirmed but actors must be available.

For more information and a copy of the script, please contact Anne at theatreworldnz@gmail.com.