As a precaution the Napier port has sent their docked ships out to anchor in the open ocean as uncertain currents and surges could cause damage. Photo / Warren Buckland

As a precaution the Napier port has sent their docked ships out to anchor in the open ocean as uncertain currents and surges could cause damage. Photo / Warren Buckland

A ship is anchoring off the coast of Napier as a precaution due to potential large swells and unpredictable surges.

Napier Port's docks were this morning all but empty and a Napier Port spokeswoman said the effects of Cyclone Cody the eruption of volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'pai were partially to blame.

"Based on forecasts and potential strong swells, we have one ship out at anchor, as a precaution.

"We'll be watching this carefully," the spokeswomen said.

Napier port is empty as unpredictable currents and surges are expect from Cyclone Cody as well as continued effects from a volcanic eruption off the Tongan coast. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay residents have been on high alert after a tsunami surge struck the east coast on Saturday night, causing widespread damage in a Northland marina and "unusual currents" and "unpredictable surges" in Hawke's Bay.

That surge included one videoed in the Ahuriri Estuary on Sunday afternoon.

It formed after two major events in the Pacific Islands, Cyclone Cody in Fiji and the eruption of underground volcano just off the Tongan coast.

The Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEM) is advising boaties and beachgoers to stay out of the water until Wednesday.

HBCDEM group controller Ian Macdonald said Cyclone Cody is tracking further to the east than initially forecast and the risk of strong winds and significant rain for Hawke's Bay has reduced.

"However, it is likely that the region's coastline will experience significant waves and hazardous sea conditions from this storm from today through Tuesday."

A MetService spokesman said the ocean along the Hawke's Bay coastline would be dangerous, with breaking waves expected to rise to a minimum of four metres.