Napier piemaker's vegan sausage rolls take top place

Goodtime managing director Eric Hill and in-house chef Paul Barber with the winning vegan rolls fresh out of the oven. Photo / Supplied

Goodtime managing director Eric Hill and in-house chef Paul Barber with the winning vegan rolls fresh out of the oven. Photo / Supplied

There's more than meets the eye to Goodtime's winning sausage rolls - they're vegan.

The Napier piemakers Café Vegan Sausage Roll took out the top award at the Vegan Sausage Awards, organised by the New Zealand Vegan Society.

Goodtime managing director Eric Hill said this year's win was "confirmation of the great work the team is doing".

Last year they won both the top and runner-up awards in the Best Commercial Vegan Pie category.

He said vegan products were now a significant part of the business and were enjoyed by vegans, vegetarians and flexitarian meat-eaters alike.

"Vegan products now make up 14 per cent of our total production, which is significant.

The winning vegan sausage rolls were developed by in-house chef Paul Barber mid-last year, with many disbelieving of the fact they didn't contain meat.

The vegan sausage roll is plant-based, made from pea protein with herbs and spices, and wrapped in flaky pastry.

New vegan products are launched annually to keep up with increasing demand for plant-based foods, Hill said.

"There was a gap in the market for a vegan option that was snack size, so the sausage roll was born.

"Next on the schedule is a new cheesy jackfruit pie, which will be launched in August."

He said the biggest driver for them was producing tasty products, traditional or vegan.

The New Zealand Vegan Society has noticed a huge increase in plant-based product sales, across all product ranges sold at supermarkets which they attribute to more people becoming concerned about their health and seeking to reduce their meat and dairy intake.

The Café Vegan Sausage Rolls are available at Z service stations and selected cafés, lunchbars and dairies.