She said it was important people understood it was not just her in the office.
“There is a team of people ready to support the community while I’m at home prioritising my family.”
Asked what her three priorities were for her electorate in 2025, Nimon said most people didn’t realise just how big the Napier electorate was.
“It’s got Hastings district, Napier City, Wairoa district and Gisborne district. It’s just under 10,000 square kilometres, so the issues are really varied.
“Cyclone recovery is really important to me, and that applies to Wairoa with the issues with the bar and flood protection, and also getting houses back out of Category 2a and into Category 1 so they can rebuild.”
She says the same goes for Eskdale, Puketapu and Meeanee.
“It’s really important that people don’t forget that process is still going. We will be recovering for a long time.”
She said the need to recover from the cyclone as a region is where gene technology comes in.
“That’s a bill we are bringing through this year that allows [us] to work with gene technology, whether that’s in the medical sector, horticulture, pest control, you name it – the options are unlimited. There are crops internationally that can have the tree grow fruit within a year.
“Whereas at the moment, people [who] have lost their orchards through the cyclone are looking at six years before their fruit is ready.”
She says these are the kinds of things that connect what she does in Wellington with what’s happening in the region.
“That’s my number-one priority, and alongside that is infrastructure.