Napier: Man on stolen motorbike crashes into parked car trying to avoid police checkpoint

A man on a stolen motorcycle tried to avoid a police checkpoint in Napier, only to be arrested when he crashed into a parked car.

Police had set up the roadside checkpoint on Riverbend Rd, near the intersection with Wycliffe St, when the man approached it about 8pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said the impact of the crash was significant and police on the scene initially considered it a serious crash until the man got up and started walking around and “yelling” at people nearby.

He was arrested and taken to hospital as a precaution, where he would likely face several charges, the spokeswoman said.

Earlier on Monday evening, two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Maraekakaho Rd.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Francis Hicks Ave and Southhampton St West about 6.30pm.

A St John spokesperson said one person in a moderate condition was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital and one person in a minor condition was assessed and treated at the scene.

