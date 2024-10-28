Can kiwi bank compete with Aussie banks?, 100,000 Trapped as Israeli Tanks Advance in North Gaza, Westland freedom camping changes, and NZ's lowest-ever Labor weekend road toll.

A man on a stolen motorcycle tried to avoid a police checkpoint in Napier, only to be arrested when he crashed into a parked car.

Police had set up the roadside checkpoint on Riverbend Rd, near the intersection with Wycliffe St, when the man approached it about 8pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said the impact of the crash was significant and police on the scene initially considered it a serious crash until the man got up and started walking around and “yelling” at people nearby.

He was arrested and taken to hospital as a precaution, where he would likely face several charges, the spokeswoman said.

