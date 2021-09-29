Napier man missing since last October with warrant to arrest

Lars Peka, 48, of Napier South, has been missing since late October last year. Photo / Supplied

Lars Marlon Peka was reported missing from his Napier South home in October last year.

Police are again appealing for information about the 48-year-old who has a warrant for his arrest.

In January this year, police asked for the public's help to find him but he was not located and extensive enquiries since that time have failed to find him.

Detective Sergeant Glenn Restieaux said police and his family had concerns for his welfare as he has a known medical condition and requires ongoing medication which they didn't believe he had been taking.

An outstanding warrant for his arrest was likely why he was evading police, he said.

"We are appealing to Lars, or anyone who knows where he is to let us know. It is important we can ensure he is safe and well."

Peka has several distinctive tattoos which include barbed wire on his left forearm as well as "019" on his left wrist. He is described as 176cm tall (5ft9) of solid build.

It is believed he may have connections in Flaxmere.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201030/3412.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.