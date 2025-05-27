The council then decided on changes to that draft annual plan, which will be officially adopted in June.

Over 1000 public submissions were received this year due to the hot topics on the table, a big rise on previous years.

An exact rates rise to take effect from July 1 has yet to be finalised, but will be around 8.9%.

With regards to Napier Library, both young and old attended council chambers to submit in person – and even hand over petitions – sharing their displeasure about the possible closure.

“Respondents strongly opposed the proposed early closure of Napier Library, with 67% overall ... preferring to maintain the status quo and keep it open for now,” council papers stated.

“[Those respondents] expressed strong concerns about accessibility, noting that many residents, especially those without transport, cannot easily reach Taradale.

“They emphasised the library’s vital role in supporting education, community wellbeing, and city centre vibrancy.”

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and her fellow councillors met on Tuesday to consider public feedback. Photo / NCC

The council opted to keep it open a minimum five days a week (Tuesday to Saturday), which could rise to six days a week, depending on conditions such as if volunteers are found.

The library, which is located in the MTG building near the centre of Napier, is currently open five days a week and closed on weekends due to staffing issues. It was previously open on Saturdays as well.

Taradale Library, on the other side of the city, was not part of the proposal and remains open.

National Aquarium of NZ’s future murky

The council outlined a preferred option for the aquarium in its draft annual plan – to demolish the tired aquarium and construct a new, smaller aquarium in its place for up to $28 million.

That smaller facility would be cheaper to operate in the long run and include “a new income-earning activity or activities”.

However, only a small percentage of submitters (17%) supported that move.

Submitters were given four other options for the aquarium’s future – one being the status quo – but none of the options received much support.

“Public opinion on the future of the National Aquarium of New Zealand is divided,” council papers read.

“The most popular choice ... favoured by 22% overall ... proposes transferring the aquarium to another party.”

The National Aquarium of NZ currently costs over $2m in ratepayer money each year to operate, Hawke’s Bay Today revealed earlier this year.

Despite the inconclusive feedback, the council opted on Tuesday to push ahead with a business case for three of the options consulted on.

Those options include the council’s preferred option, the proposal to transfer the aquarium to a third-party, and a proposal to knock down part of the aquarium and refurbish the newer part of the facility at a cost of up to $35m.

The business case will provide more detail to assist the council, and another round of public consultation will be required before a final decision can be made on the aquarium’s future.

Not everyone was supportive of the council’s next steps.

Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan questioned spending “$250,000 on a business case” when community feedback was not supportive of the proposed options.

“My view on the aquarium is that the consultation has shown, I think reasonably clearly, that people are not interested in the demolition of the building, whether in part or in full.”

The aquarium has been at its current site since 1976 and was upgraded in 2002. It remains open as discussions about its future continue.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.