Napier Library has been saved and will stay open.
A cost-saving proposal to shut the council facility for two years, until the city’s new library is built, led to widespread pushback from the community.
Napier City Council decided on Tuesday to keep the library open at least five days aweek.
Meanwhile, a proposal to knock down the council-owned National Aquarium of NZ and build a $28 million smaller facility in its place has taken a hit, with only 17% of submitters supportive of that plan.
The council considered a wave of public submissions for its draft 2025/26 annual plan on Monday and Tuesday.
With regards to Napier Library, both young and old attended council chambers to submit in person – and even hand over petitions – sharing their displeasure about the possible closure.
“Respondents strongly opposed the proposed early closure of Napier Library, with 67% overall ... preferring to maintain the status quo and keep it open for now,” council papers stated.
“[Those respondents] expressed strong concerns about accessibility, noting that many residents, especially those without transport, cannot easily reach Taradale.
“They emphasised the library’s vital role in supporting education, community wellbeing, and city centre vibrancy.”
The council opted to keep it open a minimum five days a week (Tuesday to Saturday), which could rise to six days a week, depending on conditions such as if volunteers are found.
The library, which is located in the MTG building near the centre of Napier, is currently open five days a week and closed on weekends due to staffing issues. It was previously open on Saturdays as well.
Taradale Library, on the other side of the city, was not part of the proposal and remains open.
National Aquarium of NZ’s future murky
The council outlined a preferred option for the aquarium in its draft annual plan – to demolish the tired aquarium and construct a new, smaller aquarium in its place for up to $28 million.
That smaller facility would be cheaper to operate in the long run and include “a new income-earning activity or activities”.
However, only a small percentage of submitters (17%) supported that move.
Submitters were given four other options for the aquarium’s future – one being the status quo – but none of the options received much support.
“Public opinion on the future of the National Aquarium of New Zealand is divided,” council papers read.
“The most popular choice ... favoured by 22% overall ... proposes transferring the aquarium to another party.”
The National Aquarium of NZ currently costs over $2m in ratepayer money each year to operate, Hawke’s Bay Today revealed earlier this year.
Despite the inconclusive feedback, the council opted on Tuesday to push ahead with a business case for three of the options consulted on.
Those options include the council’s preferred option, the proposal to transfer the aquarium to a third-party, and a proposal to knock down part of the aquarium and refurbish the newer part of the facility at a cost of up to $35m.