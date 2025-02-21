The temporary library is at MTG Hawke’s Bay after the council moved out of the Library and Civic buildings in 2018 into alternative city offices following a seismic strength report found the buildings were well below building standards.

A pamphlet handed out to library visitors says Napier residents saw a significant increase in rates this year of 19.5% on average and that it was the council’s wish that next year’s rate increases were less to reduce the financial burden on the community.

Napier resident Marilyn Perko was handed a pamphlet on a recent visit to the library.

“I said to the staff ‘I love this place’.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me. It’s well used by the community and visitors, there are activities and a wonderful book area for children, somewhere quiet to use computers, photocopying and just a lovely place to visit and do research.

“To add insult to injury after the closure ‘it will become a book storage space’ and for those of us who reserve books online there would be ‘click-and-collect locations or the Taradale Library’.

Brosnan said the proposal was to temporarily close the library in preparation for the new library’s opening.

“This would benefit Napier ratepayers by around $620,730. Other costs would be saved. For example, there are security arrangements that were introduced at Napier Library last year. Extra services will be introduced in the meantime, for example, our mobile library van will visit more locations around the city.”

She said the new library is on time and on budget and is set to open in mid-2027.

“No decisions to close the library have been made yet and we’re interested to hear what people think about the proposal.”

Another Napier resident, Emma Merry, spoken to at the library on Friday, said she used the library about twice a week, and it was “very disappointing” to learn of the proposal.

“I am fuming. I can see why the council wants to save money but I don’t think this is a good thing to do, I don’t think this is a good place to save money.”

She said two years without a central city library was too long — if it is limited to two years.

”I think it is a fantastic resource and not only for readers but also for parents with kids and for people who need somewhere to go that is a neutral space, where they don’t have to interact with people if they don’t want to — it is a safe space.

”There are also heaps of [students] studying there right now.”

Merry said a lot of people did not have access to a car, which would effectively put Taradale Library — the next closest public library — out of reach unless they caught a bus.

Brosnan said rate increases were never easy for the community.

“Neither are discussions on changing the services we deliver.

“However, people told us we need to cut costs and get back to basics, and our response to their feedback is to make changes that will set us up for lower rates in the long term.”

The library is not the only Napier facility facing an uncertain future as the council looks for financial savings.

The consultation also includes potential new options for the National Aquarium, Napier iSite Visitor Centre, Par 2 Mini Golf and the Faraday Museum of Technology, plus an update on the exploration of commercial leasing arrangements for Kennedy Park Resort and Ocean Spa.

Council’s preferred option for the aquarium is to close it, demolish the building and build something cheaper to run.

It would also like to see a third party operating the Napier isite in a new location, and lease the building along with Par 2 Mini Golf.

The proposal for the Faraday Museum of Technology is to have it placed into a charitable entity. The charity would run it, with a one-off capital grant and ongoing yearly operational grants to help the museum cover its costs.

Brosnan says all the proposals would mean long-term rate reductions.

Napier’s annual average rates bill for 24/25 is $3513. The Annual Plan consultation opens on March 31.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.