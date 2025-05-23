Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Why Napier City Council has a $110m budget for $70m Civic Building and library project

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Early stages of Te Aka, the redevelopment of Napier City Council's civic building and library site as a new civic precinct. The works replace and upgrade facilities shut down eight years ago because of failed earthquake risk assessment. Photo / Doug Laing

Early stages of Te Aka, the redevelopment of Napier City Council's civic building and library site as a new civic precinct. The works replace and upgrade facilities shut down eight years ago because of failed earthquake risk assessment. Photo / Doug Laing

Napier City Council has explained why it has a $110 million budget for its $70m civic centre and library rebuild precinct, and says it’s hopeful it will be finished under budget amid the cooling of the construction market.

Developed after the sudden vacation of the Civic building and public library

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today