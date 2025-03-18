Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier’s National Aquarium costs ratepayers over $2m each year - so council wants to build a new $28m facility to make it viable again

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

The National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The National Aquarium is leaking more than $2 million of Napier ratepayer money every year.

Now, the council wants to knock it down and build a smaller facility — which it says could make it viable in the long run.

Napier City Council’s preferred annual plan option will cost an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today