Napier Library engages with community

Napier Libraries community engagement team visiting Mararenui Bilingual School are (from left) community engagement lead, Mary-Anne Pay; children's librarian, Kate Powis; community engagement librarian, Julia Harris; youth librarian, Jessie Hildreth and community engagement librarians, Holly Weston and Rachel Hadfield. Absent are children's librarian Ellen Burgess and library technology specialist, Steve Knowles.

PHOTO: WARREN BUCKLAND

by Brenda Vowden

brenda.vowden@nzme.co.nz

Are our libraries something we take for granted? Always there with a vast range of books to sift through, select and borrow. But for our libraries to survive, they have needed to go a step or two further.

"We have had to go out into the community and find out what their needs are," says Napier Libraries manager Darren Gillies.

This recent community engagement aligns with central government, he says.

"They have had the same vision, and since Covid, have injected a pot of money which we have been able to access for our library partnership programme."

Two extra staff have been employed to grow the community engagement team and spend more time in the community. Children's librarian Kate Powis is part of the team of five which has been going into the Maraenui Bilingual School, with colleague Ellen Burgess focusing on the Summer Reading Programme. Kate saw the need and approached the school.

"Each child tells us what they've been reading. They ask their teacher if the 'library ladies' are coming. The teachers have been very supportive."

Julia Harris has been working with the local iwi and supporting the staff with te reo.

"This has been identified as part of a long term strategy — there is a need here and the whole team needs to go out," says engagement team leader Mary-Anne Pay.

But the programme isn't all about staff going out into the community — sometimes it's the community coming in. Holly Weston and Rachel Hadfield have been busy running digital inclusion classes for seniors in the library which have "really ramped up".

Rachel has also joined Julia helping jobseekers with their CVs, with Kate and Ellen setting up an after-school Lego club.

"We've been going out and seeing how other community groups manage it — for those who don't have the ability — so we support where needed."

Mary-Anne says it's finding out what people's needs are and then taking it from there, identifying and sharing the services they provide with the community.

"It's about having those conversations and the insights into what's possible — also how we can diversify and remain relevant."

The team has found there is a big need for digital literacy in the community, especially with the phasing out of cheques.

"There's been a big ramp up of online banking. Holly realised that we can't let them sign in as we use a dummy site. We need something more specific so we have the banks coming in May."

Mary-Anne says this programme will also cover topics like scams and has the added benefit of connecting people.

"They can also teach each other. Covid has really emphasised the divide with technology. It's become a social hub where anyone can be without any expectations."

Skinny Jump, an internet service subsidised by Spark, has been set up in the library to help those who have no internet access, to get connected for that day.

"It's not just about inclusion and learning — it's about having access, confidence and ongoing learning," Mary-Anne says.

A two-day virtual reality workshop was hosted recently by Rachel and Holly, offering attendees the 'virtual' experience of being in Antarctica's Scott Base.

"We had lots of diverse groups including those from rest homes, school kids and home-schoolers. It gives the opportunity to people who wouldn't usually have that chance and defines the sectors in the community which are under-served."