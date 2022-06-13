The school has been hit hard by the flu and other illnesses. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Napier school has told most of its students to stay home and has switched to online learning after being hit hard by the flu.

About 25 per cent of Napier Intermediate School's teachers (eight teachers) were off sick as at Tuesday, with various illnesses including the flu.

About 150 students were also unwell according to the school.

"We have moved to online learning today," principal Wendy Gray said, on Tuesday morning.

"We are planning to be online for three days and we will make a decision a little bit later in the week on whether we come back to school on Friday.

"It is more about staffing than children, I have to have teachers for students."

Napier Intermediate School has closed its physical classes and switched to online learning. Photo / Google Maps

She said it was extremely difficult to get relievers at the moment and made sense to switch to online learning.

"It is a combination of Covid, the flu and general unwellness and viral things that have been hitting kids and staff, but we think the flu is the main [illness]."

She said they were catering for children of essential workers at the school, such as medical workers, and had about six or seven at the school on Tuesday.

"[Essential workers] just need to ring the office and make arrangements with us and we will organise something here at school for their children."

Gray, who is retiring as principal at the end of this year, said this was the first time the school had to close its physical classes this year.

It is not the first school to be closed due to illness this year in Hawke's Bay.

Taradale High School closed in February and switched to online learning due to an outbreak of Covid.

The outbreak at Napier Intermediate comes just a week after The Doctors Napier emailed medical advice to its patients about an outbreak of influenza.

At the start of this month, Hawke's Bay Hospital also reported a big spike in the number of people being admitted to hospital with serious cases of influenza (the flu).

That led to Hawke's Bay DHB reminding people to get their flu jab.