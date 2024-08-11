The Maraenui project is one of 21 projects across the country under review by Kāinga Ora (formerly Housing NZ), it was revealed this week.

Kāinga Ora told OneRoof some of the 21 projects would still go ahead, but if any weren’t found to be financially viable or in a priority location they could be redesigned, repurposed or the sites sold off.

Courtney said there was huge demand for more housing in Hawke’s Bay and she would love to see Kāinga Ora build homes on the vacant section.

“People need housing ... it does not help them bulldozing everything and not returning to put housing back up.”

Courtney said it was also “super lonely” without neighbours next to her private rental and “it feels like our house is all by itself”.

Lister Cres is also home to another Kāinga Ora project (24-32 Lister Cres), which is under construction with 16 new units.

That project is proceeding as planned, as are all social housing projects in Hawke’s Bay “that are contracted for delivery”.

Kāinga Ora East North Island regional director Naomi Whitewood confirmed the 30-home project was under review.

“The development had received resource consent and it was estimated construction would begin this year. However, it was not contracted for delivery and is now under assessment,” she said.

“This project will be assessed as we confirm priority locations and renewal budget and optimise construction methodology to ensure best value for money.

“It is too early to say when a decision will be made on this site. When a decision is made, we will keep the community informed.”

Over the past five years, 621 social homes have been built in Hawkes Bay.

Early this year, a review into Kāinga Ora found the country’s biggest landlord was underperforming and not financially viable.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop confirmed Kāinga Ora would not be given any more operating funding to grow its social housing portfolio, but allocated $140 million towards funding 1500 new social housing places to be provided by Community Housing Providers (CHPs).

