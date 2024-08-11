Kāinga Ora told OneRoof some of the 21 projects would still go ahead, but if any weren’t found to be financially viable or in a priority location they could be redesigned, repurposed or the sites sold off.
Courtney said there was huge demand for more housing in Hawke’s Bay and she would love to see Kāinga Ora build homes on the vacant section.
Housing Minister Chris Bishop confirmed Kāinga Ora would not be given any more operating funding to grow its social housing portfolio, but allocated $140 million towards funding 1500 new social housing places to be provided by Community Housing Providers (CHPs).
Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.