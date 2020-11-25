Napier floods: First of relief funds to be distributed

Part of the recovery team, from left: Mayor Kirsten Wise, civil defence controller Ian Macdonald and Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotu chairman Hori Reti. Photo / File

A panel controlling the Napier City Mayoral Relief Flood Response Fund was today expecting to approve the first grants under criteria agreed between the council and the Government last week.

The fund includes a $100,000 allocation from the Government and public donation, and provides one-off financial support to Napier residents and ratepayers affected by the flood after more than 230mm of rain was dumped on the city in just a few hours on November 9.

The council says the hardship grants go some way towards helping to alleviate the emotional and financial stress experienced by individuals and families, with at least 51 families seeking at least temporary accommodation because of the damage caused to their homes by flooding and slips.

Mayor Kirsten Wise said applications initially exceeded the resources of the fund. The panel had Tuesday received the first "tranch" recommended by staff for approval, payments were expected to be made soon after confirmation, and the panel would be considering a second list for approval for distribution of remaining funds.

The council is also expecting to go to the Government for further assistance, but was still compiling the details needed to make the case.

The Mayoral Relief Fund is available to cover essential items, including food and accommodation, and other financial burdens imposed by the flood and the crises of displacement from homes.

Priority is given to essential items and costs not covered by insurance or other agencies or funds (including Work and Income and EQC).

Applications can be made up to December 16, although the position will be reviewed during the previous week.

Details for applicants are on the Napier City Council website at https://www.napier.govt.nz/our-council/napier-flooding-updates/mayoral/

Meanwhile, a pop-up centre established in former pharmacy premises in the Marewa Village Shopping Centre has closed, but the council says inquiries can still be made at the council's Hastings St service centre and through agencies.