Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Napier e-scooter arrival could spell end for existing business: 'It's probably going to see me off'

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Beam e-scooters are coming to Napier. Photo / NZME

Beam e-scooters are coming to Napier. Photo / NZME

A Napier scooter hire business could soon be unviable because of a city council e-scooter deal bringing 200 easy-rides into the city.

Paul Williams, who with wife Sarah operates Napier Scooter Hire, is frustrated by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today