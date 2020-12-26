Napier council warns total sprinkler ban if current use continues

If pre-Christmas water use holds, a total sprinkler ban could be imposed for Napier. Photo / File

Further water restrictions for Napier residents are in play over the holiday season if the current level of use continues.

Increased use in the week up to December 23 prompted the Napier City Council to warn residents of the possibility of a move to level three restrictions, meaning a total sprinkler ban.

During that week, 80 per cent of the drinking water supply fed into the network each day was used, and the council said if that level held level three would be imposed.

The current level two restrictions mean sprinklers and hoses can only be used between 6am and 8am, and 7pm and 9pm with even numbered houses on even days of the month, and odd numbered houses on odd days of the month.

A Napier City Council statement said hot weather naturally increases people's desire to use more water than normal, and is always a factor in deciding whether to impose restrictions.

"This does not mean Napier is about to run out of water, it is about making sure the pumps in the city's drinking water network can keep the reservoirs filled and the water flowing," it said, noting reservoir levels are being monitored daily and weather forecasts closely watched.

"We need enough water for emergencies and firefighting purposes, particularly as hotter weather also increases the risk of fires."

The council said the "H2O is the Way to Go" joint campaign with the Hastings district and Hawke's Bay regional councils encourages the community to save water in a variety of ways to ensure there is enough water for everyone.

Napier City Council said it is also doing its bit to conserve water through a three-year leak detection project to prioritise asset repairs and renewals which began last year.

"There is an ongoing reduction in the number of annuals being planted, particularly in street beds, where they have been replaced with more drought tolerant species such as succulents," it said.

"A high tech soil moisture monitoring and irrigation system was also installed at McLean Park during the re-turf project, and meters have been installed in most sportsgrounds, including McLean Park in 2018. This has led to an overall reduction in water consumption at metered sites."