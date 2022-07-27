Napier council boss resigns after only 18 months in job

Dr Steph Rotarangi has resigned as CEO of Napier City Council. Photo / NZME

The chief executive of Napier City Council has resigned after 18 months in the role.

The council confirmed on Wednesday that Dr Steph Rotarangi has tendered her resignation with three months' notice.

Dr Rotarangi is the first female CEO in the council's history.

She has accepted a role as deputy chief executive at Fire and Emergency NZ and previously worked in fire services both in New Zealand and Australia.

"While my time as Napier City Council's chief executive has been relatively short, I am proud of what our organisation has collectively achieved in this time," she said.

That includes navigating the Covid-19 pandemic, securing significant funding from the Government for infrastructure projects, and introducing the Ambassador Programme to improve city safety, among other achievements.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise thanked her for her leadership.

"We are all very sad to see Steph go however are thankful for her leadership in her time with us and respect her desire to return to the sector she served in for many years."

The council stated the role of acting chief executive would be announced in "due course".

In 2020, former Napier City Council chief executive Wayne Jack resigned from the role after seven years in the job.