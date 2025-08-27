“In contrast, multiple service or facility areas recorded significant year-on-year decreases, with many also recording lowest-ever results,” the report reads.

Some areas that recorded steep declines were satisfaction with swimming pools (from 53% to 34%), town planning (60% to 49%), animal control (66% to 54%), managers and staff (58% to 44%), car parking in the CBD (52% to 38%), and opportunities to have a say (57% to 42%).

“We don’t see these results as a setback but as a call to action,” Wise told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“We’re working hard to ensure Napier is financially sustainable, with initiatives like Ahuriri Investment Management Ltd managing our investment portfolio to offset rates.

“We’re divesting social housing to reduce costs and focusing on retiree housing, where the need is greatest. And, most importantly, we are rethinking how we involve our community in shaping Napier’s future.”

Wise pointed to financial pressures as a key factor, with last year’s near 20% rate increase reflected in the survey.

“Much of the change reflects the wider environment we’re operating in. With the cost of living rising, necessary rates increases, and significant infrastructure investment across New Zealand, it’s understandable that residents are feeling pressure.”

Wise said temporary disruptions also contributed to some of the lower scores, particularly at the swimming pools.

“We’ve just completed a $4 million refurbishment of the Napier Aquatic Centre to keep it safe and modern for another eight years. Temporary closures were necessary, but the long-term result is a safer, better facility.”

Thirty services were analysed in this year’s survey, with 12 areas recorded as having the “greatest improvement potential”, four as “services for improvement”, and 14 recorded as “good or great performance” with satisfaction above 60%, compared with 20 services in 2024.

“I’m pleased to see that many of our frontline services remain strong, with sports fields [83%] and kerbside rubbish collection [81%] scoring well above the national benchmark. Playgrounds also continue to perform strongly. These all reflect the hard work of our teams,” Wise says.

She says the community “think tank” in last year’s annual plan, the Open House, the Water Matters information evening, and the upcoming Citizens’ Assembly on the future of the aquatic facilities were introduced to give residents a stronger voice in decision-making.

“This is about moving beyond consultation to genuine participation.”

Napier mayoral candidate and current councillor Richard McGrath told Hawke’s Bay Today the survey results reflected an unhappy community with the way the council prioritises projects and spends money.

“I’d just be looking at reprioritising, getting back to basics, which is our water, roads, rubbish, and civil defence.

“And while everyone is struggling, just put some of the other things on hold ... and look to see where we can make some savings.”

Napier mayoral candidate and current councillor Nigel Simpson says the satisfaction is the “worst in a long time”, and that was “not unexpected”.

“Rates went up a considerable amount, and then this year, it’s election year, and suddenly the rates [rises] have dropped again.

“So, residents are probably a little bit cynical, and ... frustrated with the council,” Simpson said.

“If you want an efficient and effective organisation, you’ve got to be strategic.

“And this current council appears to be lacking strategy.

“The council needs to be clear on setting budgets that are realistic, ensuring that any rates increases are affordable, and that’s something that the current council has failed to do.”