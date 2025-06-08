“That’s not a criticism of staff, that’s on elected members’ shoulders for constantly changing the rules on how we operate.”

Simpson says several councillors have indicated they won’t be seeking re-election.

“This is an opportunity to find councillors with the skills to create strategic plans for staff to get stuck in.”

Simpson says Napier has been let down by poor decisions, costly distractions and a lack of consistent governance, and “the city deserves better”.

“Our community deserves a mayor and council that knows how to think strategically, set a clear and consistent direction and keep rates under control. Right now, we have the opposite: chaotic budgeting, reactive decisions, and a long list of broken promises.”

Simpson says he would immediately fight to scrap an unbudgeted $20 million-plus regional park that aims to help filter some of Napier’s stormwater before it flows into the Ahuriri Estuary, rethink the $110m library and the council building project, and reset the council.

“There must be a strong focus on essential infrastructure and core services.”

The consultant and part-time farmer says when he’s not working, he likes to walk and enjoys getting away in his caravan for micro breaks.

“Sadly, I take my laptop and work. But hey, they say a change is as good as a holiday.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.