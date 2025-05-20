“Napier council has ignored its core infrastructure for too long, putting nice-to-have projects ahead of its needs.

“How did the new library get promoted ahead of the new hill reservoirs, or more water bores?”

Construction of the new civic centre which includes a new library is expected to start by the end of June. The lead contract, recently awarded to Hawke’s Bay consortium MCL Stead, is worth $70m plus.

McGrath was voted in during a byelection in 2014 and says the council needs to prioritise water, roads and infrastructure.

“I didn’t vote for the Long Term Plan last year knowing the library was in there ahead of water.

“I don’t get why some projects are leap-frogged ahead of the basic needs. Yes, we do need balance, but I don’t think we have that right now.”

He considers himself approachable and said he will always be available to speak and listen to the Napier community.

“Your thoughts matter to me. Together we can be solution-focused, delivering the right projects at the right times for our Napier families.”

Councillor changing sides from NCC to HBRC

Meanwhile, Hayley Browne will not be standing for a seat at the Napier City Council.

Instead, she is turning her attention to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

She says she is ready to step up in her career.

Brown has served as deputy chair of the Hawke’s Bay Climate Action Committee, which Napier City Council has recently pulled out of.

She helped oversee the development of the first Climate Change Risk Assessment.

“I want to work on the big issues and one of those is climate change. I’m realistic about the tough challenges but I can see a pathway forward.

“Our region is full of people who care, who innovate, who step up. I’m standing to help us channel that energy into long-term solutions that serve everyone.”

Browne is a second-term councillor.

2025 local election timeline

July 4 - Candidate nominations open and roll opens for public inspection

August 1 – at 12pm, Candidate nominations close and roll closes

August 6 – Public notice of candidates’ names

September 9-22 – Voting documents delivered

October 7 – Last day for posting vote by mail. After this date votes must be returned to council’s secure ballot boxes.

October 11 – at 12pm election day – voting closes midday

October 11 – from 12pm progress results

October 16-22 – Declaration of results

October/November – Elected members’ swearing in ceremonies

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.