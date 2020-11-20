Napier City Council grants rates remissions to residents displaced by floods

Remissions for the full 2020/21 year will be available for those who have been or will be displaced from their property for longer than three months. Photo / File

Napier City Council has agreed to offer rates remissions for displaced, flood affected ratepayers to apply for.

Adopted in a resolution by the council at a meeting on Thursday, it recognises that the flood event last week met the requirements for extraordinary circumstances.

Those who have been displaced from their households as a result of the flooding or land slip damage will be able to apply by filling in an application form which will become available next week.

Remissions for the full 2020/21 year will be available for those who have been or will be displaced from their property for longer than three months.

Close to 200 people remained in emergency accommodation after being displaced by flooding in Napier last week. Photo / File

The remission of the second quarter rates instalments will be on a case by case basis for those who have been temporarily displaced from their property for a period less than three months.

Ratepayers who have been temporarily displaced from their property for a period less than three months may apply for rates remission for the third and fourth quarter rates instalments should the displacement be ongoing.

Ratepayers displaced from their home for less than a month will be able to apply for the remission of rates penalties.

The council has set aside $200,000 for the flood-affected remissions scheme.

The application form will be available on the council website, customer services and library.