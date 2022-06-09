Napier CBD disruption nears an end

The closed section of Dalton St in Napier this week, looking towards the crossing remodelling at Emerson St. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier CBD motorists are enduring short-term confusion for long-term gain as a 30-year-old pedestrian dilemma is rectified.

The removal of the twin Emerson St crossings at Dalton St is one of several projects testing motorists' patience, and putting strain on CBD parking.

The crossings will be replaced by a central single crossing, under construction during closure of the main shopping the Dalton St-Clive Square sector of Emerson St.

Dalton St, from Emerson St to Dickens St, is also closed to traffic.

Work started on Monday replacing pavers with asphalt at the Dalton St/Emerson St intersection and is expected to be finished early next week.

Other work in the streets includes the installation of Napier's new "pay by plate" parking meter system, which the Napier City Council says has been completed.

Work on underground drainage infrastructure has been running simultaneously.

Electricity company Unison Networks is also installing underground cabling in the CBD.

The project is expected to be completed late next month, with what the company says is minimal disruption, without road closures.

The NCC also says some resurfacing road work will take place around Clive Square East next week.

The current CBD work has limited some parking in the city, exacerbating fringe parking issues in nearby streets.

The council's work on the meters won't end with the commissioning of its new system.

Council staff confirmed contractors had completed the installation in the CBD and extra staff have been in the streets familiarising users with the process.

Installation has also started in Taradale.

Out with the old - bagged and ready to go, Napier's retired meters are being replaced by new "pay by plate" meters. Photo / Paul Taylor

Motorists enter their number plates in the new meters, which take up less room on footpaths and are paperless.

Payment options include credit cards and coins. The ParkMate app can still be used.

Several old "lollipop" meters in the CBD are yet to be pulled out, which have confused some motorists attempting to pay for their parking.

A council spokesperson said the meters had been covered with biodegradable bags to deter people from using them.

"It is the intention that people use the new meters available, where this is unclear we will be placing stickers on the old meters in coming days.

"Helpful NCC staff are currently roaming the streets in blue vests to assist people with using the new meters."

A "how to" video for the new meters is also available on the NCC website.