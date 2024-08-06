The doctor told Nigel Parker the best way to stave off the inevitable effects of Parkinson’s disease is to keep fit.
And that’s exactly what he’s been doing since his diagnosis.
The 74-year-old retired Napier businessman hit his first hole-in-one at Napier Golf Club in February, completed a half marathon with his wife Kathryn in March, and was named Masters Player of the Tournament at a national indoor bowls competition in June.
His active lifestyle has helped keep his Parkinson’s disease at bay - an incurable degenerative brain condition where symptoms worsen over time, including involuntary shaking, trouble speaking or walking, and higher rates of dementia.
“I started getting the shakes in the left hand probably about four years ago, and I was diagnosed about two and a half years ago,” he said.