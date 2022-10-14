Mercede Eunson (right) has claimed a national boxing title like her mum, Naomi Eunson. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mercede Eunson (right) has claimed a national boxing title like her mum, Naomi Eunson. Photo / Paul Taylor

Young Napier boxer Mercede Eunson will tell you she doesn't like to lose.

The 12-year-old outboxed older opponents earlier this month in Whanganui to claim her first national title, 20 years after her mother achieved the same feat.

The Napier Boxing Club fighter has been training since the age of 10 under the tutelage of her mum Naomi Eunson and club founder Rod Langdon.

Mercede's hard work paid off at the 2022 Boxing NZ National Championships winning the 54kg cadet (12 to 14 age group) female division.

"She was so happy. Her comment to me afterwards was 'that is the first step in reaching my goal of going to the Olympics'," her mum said.

"It was pretty special - especially 20 years after doing that myself."

Mercede Eunson, 12, with her mum and trainer Naomi Eunson. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mercede, who attends Taikura School in Hastings, has grown up around boxing gyms and has taken a shine to the sport in recent years.

"From the minute she turned 10, I started training her pretty vigorously. That is when you are allowed to start competing," Naomi said.

"She has a quality in her that I have not seen in any other boxers for many years.

"She just has some kind of drive and force that she hates to lose - that is what she tells people.

"She just knows how to keep going up gears and find more energy when most people would be absolutely flailing."

In 2002, Naomi also won a national boxing title representing the Napier Boxing Club, in the female featherweight division as an adult.

Napier Boxing Club fighter Mercede Eunson, founder Rod Langdon, and head trainer Naomi Eunson. Photo / Paul Taylor

Naomi, who runs her own personal training business, has recently taken over the reins as head trainer at the Napier Boxing Club from Rod, the long-standing head trainer and founder of the club.

She said anyone was welcome to join the boxing club on Carlyle St and the best way to get in contact was through the club's Facebook page.

Other 2022 national title winners from Hawke's Bay:

- Renee Doole (60kg junior female) from Hastings Giants Academy

- Maggie Grimshaw (66kg youth female) from Hastings Giants Academy

- Jett Varcoe (63kg junior male) from Hastings Giants Academy