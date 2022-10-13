Cranford Hospice Development & Engagement director Sheena Revington (centre), Taradale Rotary Club president Bruce Jenks (left) and Rotary Club foundation chairman John Reid.

The wheels at the Napier Cranford Hospice Shop are turning once more after a generous donation from the Taradale Rotary Club.

A contribution of $22,600 was the largest grant in 10 years, says Taradale Rotary Club foundation chairman John Reid. He says the money was primarily raised at the Puketapu Auction and Fair.

"We are recycling the money raised in the community and then giving back to a community driven project."

A substantial amount of money was also raised at the monster Christmas raffle.

"Hospice is something our board feels very strongly about as one of Hawke's Bay's premiere charities. Everyone knows someone who needs their services at some time. The retail stores raise the lion's share of the total needed to run the hospice each year."

Cranford Hospice Development & Engagement director Sheena Revington says the previous van was really old and needed to be replaced.

They made an application for a grant to the Taradale Rotary – "and we were successful". The remaining cost of the van was raised through the hospice retail stores and other fundraising activities. Sheena says the van is vital to the services of the retail store.

"Our store has a pickup and delivery service, where we collect quality preloved goods from people's homes that we can sell. We are really honoured that people think of us when they are downsizing or looking to find a new home for something they simply don't need or use anymore. The van is used most days by our volunteer drivers."

The income they receive from their retail stores is essential, Sheena says.

"It costs us $6.9 million a year to deliver our services to people who need us. We receive about half from the government, which means each year we need to raise $3 million from our retail stores and fundraising activities"

Cranford Hospice is extremely grateful to Taradale Rotary.

"We cannot thank the Taradale Rotary Club enough for recognising how important it is to support our retail stores and making the purchase of this new van possible. This grant really will help us turn second-hand goods into first-class care."

On any given day Cranford Hospice cares for around 200 patients and their family and whānau, from Takapau through to Mahia. The team is available 24/7 and services are offered at no cost to patients.

"This care simply wouldn't be possible without the incredible mahi and support from our generous community."

■ Turning sales into care

In the past 12 months, the Napier store has raised $396,518 through the sales of preloved goods. These sales help people being cared for by Cranford Hospice make the most of living and dying within a compassionate community. Not only are sales helping provide the best possible care at the end-of-life, they also give a new life to preloved goods, saving them from landfill. In the past 12 months, the Napier store sold 100,720 items across 38,730 purchase.